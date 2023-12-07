Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency: Appeal Court Upholds Rt. Hon. Dekor’s Electoral Victory, Throws Out SDP’s Petition

In a resounding victory for the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos has upheld the earlier decision affirming his victory at the Elections Petition Tribunal.

The Appeal Court, sitting in Lagos, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, dismissed the petition brought by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Mr. Friday Nke-ee.

The legal tussle, stemming from the opposition’s dissatisfaction with the election outcome, found its conclusion as the appellate court supported the initial verdict of the Tribunal, solidifying Rt. Hon. Dekor’s electoral triumph.

Following this confirmation of his victory, Rt. Hon. Dekor in a statement, expressed gratitude to the Tribunal for their impartiality and steadfast commitment to upholding democratic principles.

He highlighted the significance of this decision in cementing the credibility of the electoral process, reaffirming his dedication to faithfully and diligently serve the Ogoni people.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities stated: “We must put the election behind us and come together to work for the betterment of our people.”

He extended an olive branch to his opponents, emphasizing the necessity of unity and collective effort in advancing the interests of the constituency.

“The Appeal Court’s ruling marks a significant milestone in my electoral journey,” he added, underscoring the importance of respecting the will of the people and the democratic process.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, in the statement, rededicated his victory to the memory of his dependable ally and late member, representing Khana Constituency 2, Hon. DineBari Loolo, who, sadly, could not be present to share in his celebration.

He expressed deep regret that his electoral triumph at the Court of Appeal coincided with the week of the late Rivers lawmaker’s burial.

With the legal battles settled, the focus now shifts to the imperative task of governance and service delivery. The affirmed victory stands as a testament to the democratic values upheld by the judicial system, paving the way for a renewed commitment to addressing the needs of the constituents.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday, April 15, 2023 declared Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor winner of the Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency supplementary election after polling 18,641 votes.