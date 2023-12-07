Dinebari Left Us Too Soon – Dum Dekor

The Aztec Arcum Event Center, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt witnessed a emotional gathering on Tuesday evening as relatives, friends, associates, and colleagues of the late Hon. Dinebari Paul Loolo convened for his service of songs.

Loolo, a revered lawmaker who died on September 18, 2023 at the age of 55, was remembered fondly by a multitude of attendees.

Amongst the gathering were eminent personalities, including serving and former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, serving and former federal lawmakers, serving and former local government chairmen, government officials, and many revered traditional leaders.

Reflecting on the life and character of the late lawmaker, the member representing Khana/Gokana federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamane Robinson Dekor, shared his sentiments with reporters.

“He wasn’t just a friend but a brother, an ally, and an epitome of everything one could wish for in a friend,” Dekor said.

He went on: “I cannot recall any instance of disagreement with him; even in his passing, our bond remained intact. He was a person of remarkable honesty, a genuine soul whose word was his bond. His departure is a deep wound for many of us; it’s beyond comprehension that Dine has left us.”

Acknowledging Loolo’s indelible legacy across various spheres of life, Dekor highlighted, “He imprinted his mark of honesty and generosity in his legal career, in politics, and in his interactions with people.

“He was ever-present for everyone. My prayers go out for his soul’s eternal rest and for solace to embrace his immediate family, wife, daughter, siblings, community, local government, friends, and relatives.”

Rt. Hon. Dekor who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities as well as former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, also emphasized Loolo’s impactful role in the State House of Assembly, stressing that his absence will be felt deeply in the state.

“As the former Deputy Majority Leader in the 10th Assembly, his presence was significant. Let us find solace in his well-lived life and strive to emulate his principles for a better society, he said.

In a brief sermon at the service, Pastor Patrick Okolo of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG, urged attendees to lead lives pleasing to God.

Quoting from Hebrews 9:27, the cleric cautioned about God’s impending judgment and encouraged virtuous deeds, citing examples from biblical narratives to illustrate the significance of righteous living.

The bible readings were delivered by Hon. Kenneth Kobani and Dr. Mrs. Maria Loolo, while prayers for the family were led by Pastor Tom-West Paago with Pastor Okechukwu Ikechukwu Ikejimba closed the solemn event with prayers for a transition to an eternal celebration in heaven.

Amidst the somber reflections, vibrant images of Loolo, depicting his joyous moments from various stages of life, illuminated the event, serving as a testament to his sociable and cherished presence.