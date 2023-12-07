Rivers CP Reprimands Police Officers Over Indecent Dressing

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu has revealed that the command last week arrested thirteen officers over indecent dressing during patrol by the Monitoring unit in various part of the city.

He said the arrest is part of an ongoing effort to eradicate indecent dressing by officers of the command. CP Disu also revealed that the head of the Units or Divisions where the arrested Police officers are serving will be vicariously liable too, for the personel’s action.

He disclosed that the arrested officers are in detention.

Meanwhile, CP Disu has assured that the killing of SP Bako Angbashim, late Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Police Division will not be swept under the carpet. Recall SP Angbashim was killed by suspected Iceland cult members led by Gift David aka 2Baba.

CP Disu gave the assurance in a radio programme organized by the Force Public Relations department in Abuja which was monitored in Port Harcour last week Saturday which was monitored by our reporter.

CP Disu said he is overwhelmed by the concern shown by members of the public on the of killing of the DPO.

The Rivers Police Boss disclosed that he is in talks with stakeholders in Ahoada and also getting advice from them.

On his objective for the command, CP Disu said his objective is to have Police officers that are effective and friendly.

“As Police we cannot succeed without cooperation, partnership from members of the public” he said.