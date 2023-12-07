Crime Fighting: Rivers CP, Olatunji Disu Visits Sister Agencies

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has paid courtesy visit to the Controller of Nigeria Correctional Service(NCS), Commander of Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) pathfinder in Rivers State to solicit for cooperation in crime fighting.

CP Disu said his visits to the heads of both organizations is to ask for cooperation as sister agencies and to also strengthen partnership between the two organizations.

The State Police Commissioner stated that no one security agency can fight crime alone, hence the need for synergy and cooperation amongst the security agencies in the state.

In his remarks, the Controller of Nigeria Correctional Service in Rivers State Felix Lawrence said the Police is our friend, is our brother. Nigeria Correctional Service works hand in hand with the Police.

He appreciated the effort of the CP in finding time to come to the NCS.

Mr Lawrence stated that the visit shows they are working towards one goal of national security.

“I have being working with the Nigeria Police, we have the Police in our correctional centres in Rivers State in charge of the external security and Nigeria at large .Information gathering and investigation is continuous one even when inmates are in the custody.

“When I receive letter from your various offices for further investigation I do not hesitate to give an express approval .Sometimes we also give the Police credible information that will nip crime in the bud”

In his speech Commodore Desmond Igbo, Commander of Nigeria Navy Ship NNS) pathfinder in Rivers State said the security of Nigeria is paramount and indeed Rivers .

Commodore Igbo gave instance of what happened in America 2011,where because of security service rivalry, it cost America over three thousand lives.

He said since then they have learnt their lesson.

He stated that the issue resulted to a fusion centres in New York where all the security services do things together.

Commodore Igbo noted that he is happy that the Commissioner of Police is in the base for them to synergize, collaborate in performance of their duty for national security.

The Rivers Commissioner of Police had earlier visited heads of Nigeria Army, Nigeria Airforce in the state to solicit for cooperation in crime fighting.