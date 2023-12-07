RSG Launches Armed Forces Emblem With N30m

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says he understands that people are looking forward to enjoying improved personal economic well-being in a peaceful environment and that his administration will do everything it takes to boost the state’s economy and actualize the people’s hopes.

Gov. Fubara gave the assurance at the 2024 Armed Forces Emblem Appeal Fund Launching that took place at the banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Sir Fubara noted that without hope, it will be difficult for anybody to find the reason to live which is why President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is instructive because it is directed at restoring lost hope by improving the economy and enhancing the general well-being of Nigerians.

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the war veterans, both fallen and living, for making invaluable sacrifices that have kept Nigeria a united country.

Identifying with the legionnaires, Governor Fubara said that as the child of a military officer, he recalled how his late mother used to benefit from such welfare donations made on days like this.

The governor, on behalf of the State government, launched the emblem with N30M, and promised to also redeem previous financial grant pledges made to them.

He further urged the legionnaires to liaise with the office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government to finalize the list of the children of legionaries to be employed into the state civil service, with each local government area represented.

In his opening address, Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo said that war veterans, fallen and living, had shown great love in defending the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria and ensuring that its citizenry live in peace.

Dr. Danagogo requested reciprocal supportive gestures to the patriots by the citizenry in appreciating their heroic efforts. He noted that the support will inspire them to do more and will cushion the pains that the war veterans had suffered, and will also give succor to the surviving members of the families of those who had paid the supreme price.

“We therefore, beseech your support now and always, so that the labours of these selfless compatriots, shall not be in vain. I invite you all to donate to the cause of these veterans, their widows and families. If you can give cash, let it create impact. If you can offer prayers, let it be effective. If it is job, let it be sustaining”.

On his part, Chairman, Rivers State Command of Nigerian Legion, Area Controller General, (ACG) Rev. Canon Charles Hart remarked that the emblem appeal launch event kick-starts the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration to honour military officers who had paid the supreme price while enthroning and sustaining peace, unity, freedom and protection of Nigeria.

ACG Hart said, in January 2023, the State government had promised the legion a grant of one hundred million naira as welfare support, which is yet to be released to them. Appealing for generous financial support, he lamented that because of lack of funds, fifty students currently on the legion’s scholarship scheme risk dropping out of school.