Bodo City: Late Mpini-Dumpe Laid To Rest Amid Praises

An unexpectedly large crowd attended the remembrance in honour of late Elder Mrs. Paulina Mpini Dumpe at Bodo City in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State over the weekend.

Activities for the event spread between Saturday and Sunday, December 2-3, at the Dumpe Ancestral Home, Bodo City with notable members of the family led by the chief mourner, Rtd. senior Police officer, Mr. Sunday Peter Dumpe expressing gratitude to God for a successful celebration.

Similarly, Pastor Letom Dumpe of the Royal House of Grace Church Bori, Gladys Sira- Dumpe Kootee Presidency and Bonaka Dumpe SP told the crowd that their happiness stemmed from the exemplary lifestyle of their late mother who was nicknamed Madam Frontline Hotel, Bori following her admirable services to the public while she lived.

The celebration continued with words of appreciation from Angela Baribor Kiele, Adda Dumpe, Viga-Ate Sister Dumpe, Margaret Nordei USA and a host of others thankking guests for turning out to make the event a success.

Among personalities who graced the occasion were the Paramount Ruler of Bodo City, HRH, Mene John Viah Bebor-Berebon (Gberedeela Viii), Chief Bernard Kiate, two former chairmen of Gokana Local Government Area, Hon. Louis Alawa and Sylvester Vidin, Chief Barr. Sylvester Vikpee and a senior journalist cum public commetator, Comrade Alloy Ironlee Khenom.