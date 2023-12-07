Rivers Stakeholders Cautioned Against Escalating Political Crisis

Stakeholders in the state have been cautioned not to escalate the political crisis that threatened the peace enjoyed by the good people of the State by their insinuations either for or against the actors.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend during the end of year activities of his Ministry, the Team Lead of the Great Light of Life Ambassadors on A Mission (GLOLAM) at their Worship Centre, PH, Special Senior Apostle, Eze (Dr) Sam Ugo Onyeka (JP) said the face-off between the executive governor of Rivers state Amaopusenibo Sir Siminalayi Fubara and the Legislature is not something that should be overblown by the insinuations of detractors.

He attributed the eruption to the devices of devil the enemy of peace and whom he noted is not happy with the peace, unity and development of the state.

The man of God expresses optimism that through prayers the intervention of the Clerics and all believers in the state will surely produce a lasting solution as they will tackle the challenges spiritually as ambassadors of Christ Jesus.

He also reasoned that given the maturity of the personalities involved, the overall interest of the state and her people will be considered and the state shall continue to enjoy it’s usual peace, harmony and progress.

Quoting from the holy book, Apostle Onyeka said God is interested in the affairs of His creatures and hinged his hope on the success that can be recorded when Fathers of Faith adhere to the injunction: “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and heal their land” ( 2nd Chronicles 7:14).

On the sermon of the day which dwelt on the theme: “I will greatly rejoice in the Lord”, Apostle Dr. Onyeka said it is important that christians especially the believers rejoice always and be glad in the Lord under whatever condition one finds him/herself, adding that at the end, the Almighty God knows how to make a way out for His people unto His own glory.

The man of God used the opportunity to advise Christians in the State to practically live their lives for God through their actions, utterances and behaviors as that might be the only Bible book that will convince and convert the unbelievers.

He also used the chance to urge everyone present to draw nearer to God who is the Alpha and Omega and to avoid acts likely to enthrone disunity amongst mankind. According to the Cleric,” Chose ye this day whom to serve as I and my family have made our own choice to serve God”; he declared.