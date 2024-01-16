S’Court Reserves Judgement In Rivers Gov’ship Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Patrick Tonye-Cole, against the victory of the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Tonye-Cole’s case is a fallout of the Appeal Court decision of 28th November which dismissed his appeal for lacking sufficient and convincing evidence.

The APC governorship candidate’s contention is that of irregularities, non-compliance with the Electoral Act and Fubara’s continued signing of documents as the Rivers State’s Accountant-General after his nomination as governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Patrick Tonye-Cole’s appeal is against electoral body, INEC, the PDP, and Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

A five-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgment on the appeal after all parties in the suit adopted their briefs of arguments.

The Apex Court also dismissed the appeal of Innocent Kere of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) after it was withdrawn by his counsel