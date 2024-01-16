Scores Of SDP Members Defect To Rivers APC

Hon. Chikweru Orlu, a former Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for Obio/Akpor State Constituency II in the March 18, 2023 State House of Assembly Election, last week led a horde of SDP members to defect to the APC.

Hon. Bright Chizi Amadi, former SDP candidate for Obio/Akpor Constituency I and Hon. Mgbo-Owaji Augustus, former SDP candidate for Andoni State Constituency who both participated in the 2023 State Assembly Election were among other political bigwigs that defected with Orlu.

The defectors were received at the Rivers State APC Secretariat at Aba Road on January 10 by the Chief Tony Okocha led APC Executive.

Speaking why they decided to pitch their tents with the APC, Hon. Chikweru Orlu said Tony Okocha’s result-oriented leadership style and peaceful disposition as well as his posture as a bridge-builder attracted them back to the party. He pledged to support the CTC chairman to nurture and grow the party in the state.

In his response, Chief Tony Okocha the Rivers APC Caretaker Committee Chairman thanked them for the decision to come back to the APC, stressing that the door is always open to genuine defectors, but cautioned against entering through the backdoor. He assured them of equal opportunity and pledged to work with them and other members of the party to ensure that APC takes over the government of Rivers State in 2027.

Few minutes after Chikweru’s group left, Dr. Lawrence Chuku, former Vice Chairman Obio/Akpor LGA stormed the APC Secretariat with thousands of his supporters, pledging unalloyed support and loyalty to the Chairman/leader of APC Rivers, Chief Hon. Tony Okocha. He had appealed to those who left the party, including some who consider themselves big men to come back to help rebuild the party.

Okocha while appreciating their gesture, assured them of the readiness of APC to take over governance in Rivers State come 2027.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, Chief Tony Okocha has disclosed that 953 abandoned NDDC projects litter the nooks and crannies of Rivers State.

Okocha who made this known during an interactive session with the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, pledged to complete the abandoned projects and delve into human capital/ infrastructure development.

The Rivers APC leader said the meeting was to seek for the guidance and blessings of the royal fathers.

On his part, the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, Boma Iyayi disclosed that NDDC had increased budgetary allocation of N300 billion in 2024, stressing that there would be improved development in the Niger Delta region.

In a remark earlier, the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Ohna Sgt. Chidi Awuse said the visit was the first of its kind since the inception of NDDC and expressed gratitude to the Rivers Representative in the board and his team for initiating it.

Eze Awuse prayed God to help Okocha and his team succeed in office.