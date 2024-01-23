IPOB Accuses FG Of Terrorism Against Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday accused the Presidency and Federal Government of committing terrorism against its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB said the decision of the Supreme Court to wilfully withhold the Certified True Copy, CTC, of its December judgment against Kanu was an act of terrorism by the federal government.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB anchored his remark on Section 2 (3)(f) of the Terrorism Act. A statement by Powerful reads: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu realised and immediately understood that the unlawfully withheld CTC in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released, confirming that Nigeria will not obey her treaty obligations; these justices, the presidency and the Nigerian entity are officially terrorists according to the laws of Nigeria.

“This is what Section 2 (3)(f) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022 has to say, verbatim:

“In this Act “act of terrorism” means an act wilfully performed with the intention of furthering an ideology, whether political, religious, racial, or ethnic and which- violates the provisions of any international treaty or resolution to which Nigeria is a party, subject to the provisions of section 12 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999; and Cap C23, LFN 2004

“Section 2(3)(f) of the terrorism (prevention & prohibition)Act, 2022 provides “This therefore means that the federal government’s refusal to obey extradition treaties and the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an act of terrorism and the supreme court justices whose pictures appear herewith are Nigerians special terror squad used by the federal government to legitimize national terrorism.”