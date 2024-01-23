Special Detectives Storm Bori Over Alleged Rape By Police Officer

Special investigators and detectives from the State Criminal and Intelligence Department(SCIID), Port Harcourt visited the Bori Police Area Command, Khana Local Government Area, last week Saturday where a 13yr-old girl was said to have been held captive and defiled by a Police officer till day break.

The detectives had earlier detained the Police Officer identified as Emmanuel at SCIID, last week Friday on the orders of Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu.

We gathered that the detectives upon arrival at the Bori Police Area Command last week Saturday, asked the teenage girl to show them where the office of the Policeman who allegedly defiled her till daybreak is located in the premises, and the minor was able to show the investigators the office.

We also learnt that the detectives recorded statement of the thirteen year old girl and other persons of interest in the matter before they left with the accused Police Officer back to the SCIID where he is being detained pending outcome of investigation.

Mrs Love, the Aunt of the underaged girl in an interview with Journalists said the teenager went out penultimate Friday and never came back.

Mrs love who is the guardian of the thirteen year old girl in Bori, explained that the minor came back in the morning on Saturday 13,January,2024 and when she quizzed her, the minor told her that she was held in the evening and defiled by a Police Officer in his office at Bori Area Command till day break.

Mrs Love revealed that the teenager told her the Police Officer ,threatened to shoot her if she raises alarm.

Mrs Love said following the revelation made by the teenage girl, she examined her as a mother and saw that the teenage girl had been defiled.

She further explained that, after she reported the incident to the Bori Police Division, the girl identified the Supol who serves at Bori Area Command and was taken to the hospital by the Investigating Police Officer(IPO) at Bori Police Division where the incident was reported and the Doctor on duty at the Police hospital confirmed that there was penetration and bruises in the teenage girl’s vagina.

Meanwhile a Human Rights Organization, Rainbow Watch And Development Centre which has been following up the case has called for unbiased and thorough investigation into the incident.

Executive Director of the group, Michael Gbarale in a brief statement to Journalists said “We commend the Commissioner of Police for the arrest of the Police Officer who allegedly defiled a 13 year old girl and transfer of the case to SCIID.

“We demand an unbiased and thorough investigation into the incident with a view to serving Justice to all the parties involved.

“We will closely monitor and follow the case to its logical conclusion”.

The Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the arrest of the officer.

SP Koko explained that though the Police Officer denied the allegation but the Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain what really transpired and if the Police Officer is found culpable he will face the law.