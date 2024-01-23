3 Police Officers Arrested For Alleged  Kidnapping Extortion

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two Assistant Superintendents of Police, identified as Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo, and an Inspector of Police, Odey Michael, for allegedly kidnapping some men and then later extorted from the victims over N4 million through transfer.

THE DAILY HERALD learnt that the three police officers were arrested on January 18, 2024 by the operatives of the Command.

It was further gathered that ASPs Edonyabo and Mungo are attached to the Intelligence/Surveillance Unit, while Inspector Michael is attached to the Sports Unit in Port Harcourt.

According to the latest information gathered, the suspects are currently in detention, awaiting further debriefing.

It was also gathered that queries will be issued to the arrested officers, while Michael will be subjected to an orderly room trial.

The source said: “The policemen were arrested for alleged abduction and extortion.

“On the 17th of January at about 9am, one Kalu Ibe Nnana and Uwaka Anthony Ifeanyi, residents of Aba, Abia State, reported at Intelligence and Surveillance Unit, alleging that on 15th of January, 2024 at about 2pm, while at ECKO Fuel Station, along Aba/Owerri Road, Abia State, they were abducted by five unknown persons.

“These five unknown persons claimed to be officers and flashed EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ID cards, stating they were EFCC operatives.

“The victims were threatened to be taken to the Lagos zonal office in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“En-route to Lagos State, at Delta State, negotiations commenced and the victims paid a total of N4.2 million through transfer.

“Subsequently on 16th of January, 2024 at about 3pm, confirmation of the transfer was made and the victims were released in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, specifically in the GRA area.

“In response to the report, a team of detectives led by the Commander of the Unit, immediately commenced investigations, resulting in the arrest of ASP Doubara Edonyabo, ASP Talent Mungo, both attached to the Intelligence and Surveillance Unit, and Inspector Odey Michael attached to Sports, Port Harcourt.

“The suspects are currently in detention for further investigation. queries will be issued to the arrested officers and Inspector Odey Michael will be subject to an orderly room trial.”