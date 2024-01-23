3,000 US Dollars Received By Police Officers

The Rivers State Police Command says it has recovered and handed over 3,000 US Dollars(4.2 million naira) extorted from two victims Kalu Ibe and Anthony Ifeanyi by three Police Officers attached to the state Command.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command in a press briefing on Monday January 22,2024 said the Rivers State Police wishes to inform the public that it has taken disciplinary action against the Police officers who under pretence of investigation in which there was no complainant arrested the two victims from Abia state took them to Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta states and back to Port Harcourt where the victims were released after the money was collected.

The Police Image maker said upon receipt of official complaint from the victims on January,17,2024 steps were taken by the Rivers Police Command, the officers involved, ASP Daubra Edonyabo, ASP Talent Mungo and Inspector Odey Michael were arrested, the money recovered and handed over to the victims.

SP Koko noted that the action of the Police Officers is in violation of core values and standard expected of Police officers. She stated that the behaviour exhibited by the implicated officers is deeply regrettable.

The Police Public Relations Officer revealed that in response to the incident, the two ASPs has been issued query and the Inspector will undergo orderly trial. SP Koko added that the action of few individauls should not overide the good image of the police. She said the Police remain committed to serving the public professionally.