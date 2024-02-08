Lawyer’s Sudden Death: NBA, FIDA Mourn

It was a black Tuesday for the Rivers State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA, following the shocking demise of a member of the association, Eze Victor Agala, Esq.

Agala was reported to have slumped at the Magistrate Court and was rushed to the Police Clinic where he was confirmed dead.

Describing the incident as shocking and devastating, the state Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA, Adata Bio-Briggs, in an interview with TNN said “It’s a big loss to us because his wife is also our member; a very active member. And he is one of our supporters.

“His loss is devastating. We have lost a gem; Nigeria Bar Association as a whole, we are mourning. We have lost a friend, we have lost a brother, we have lost someone that is a unifying force whereever he is.”

Bio-Briggs explained how devastated she was when she heard the sad news.

According to her, “when I heard it I cried, I cried. I had to rush to the hospital to go and see him, I cried and I am still crying.”

To the family, the state FIDA chair said “God is still God and God will still take charge.

He is the husband to the widows and he will take care of her and the children.”

The late Agala was called to Bar in 2003. Married to a lawyer and blessed with children. Lawyers are hoping and praying he wakes up.