Police Confirm Arrest Of 3 Fleeing Armed Robbers In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three fleeing armed robbers by Men of Olu-Obasanjo Police Division on Tuesday afternoon.

SP Iringe Koko, spokesperson of the command said three were arrested while one fled and effort is on to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Meanwhile there was chaos at Bishop Okoye street, Mile 3 Diobu on Tuesday morning when four suspected fleeing armed robbers rammed into traders who had sampled their goods for the day’s market.

A trader in the market, who simply identified himself as Tasie told our reporter that they were in the market when they saw a Sienna vehicle with four occupants displaying guns with their heads out of the windows of the car.

The eyewitness said their was pandemonium as the armed robbers drove with speed into Bishop Okoye street while being chased by Police officers.

Our source disclosed that some persons sustained injuries as the gunmen destroyed trader’s goods while escaping through the place.

Another trader told our reporter that the gunmen were intercepted and arrested at Abuja-bye/Olu-Obasanjo road.