Insecurity: Herders In Possession Of Guns Arrested In Rivers

Vigilante group in Ozuoha community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday arrested three herders who were in possession of fire arms, we learnt.

The Chief Security Officer of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Mr Dickson Ngbuomahum in an interview with journalists said the herders were moving from Aluu to Ozuoha when they were intercepted by the vigilante group in Ozuoha.

Mr Ngbuomahum said the vigilante group cobducted a search on a mat they wrapped round and discovered two guns, two jack knives and one axe. He stated that the suspects have been handed over to the Police and are to be transferred to State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command is yet to make official statement on the incident. Recall that Mr Ngbuomahum had earlier reveauled that recent kidnapped victims who regained freedom said their abductors were herders.

Recall that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu on January 6th, led operatives of the command to raid suspected kidnappers’ camps at a forest behind the stadium in Igwuruta, Ikwerre LGA believed to be harbouring kidnappers masquerading as herders.