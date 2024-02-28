Women Protest For Peace In Rivers

Thousands of women drawn from the 23 local governments of Rivers State recently marched on the streets of Port Harcourt to support Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The stakeholders, under the auspices of Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), wore white T-shirts, red and blue fez caps as they walked from CFC junction along Aba Road to Polo Club at GRA.

The women, who danced to musical tunes, especially Afrobeat, wafting from mobile speakers, also displayed placards with messages such as “Allow Governor Sim work in Peace”, “O God give us peace in Rivers”, “Peace is priceless, give peace a chance” and “Rivers mothers stand for peace”, among others.

Among the female peace advocates were half-clad old women, who rolled on the ground with their placards crying for peace in the state.

A popular stand-up comedian, Julius Agwu; a Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, who is also the chairperson of Labour Party (LP) and some artistes joined the walk.

Other women groups, who participated in the peace walk, were market women, National Council of Women Society (NCWS), Rivers chapter; National Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), Ijaw Women Connect (IJWC), Non-Indigenes without Borders (NWB), Rivers Professionals, Arewa Women and Rivers Equity Club, among others.

The women, who observed a minute of silence for the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, said they embarked on the peace walk to register their voices in the current political situation in the state.

They demanded genuine peace and called for respect for the office of the state governor as enshrined in the constitution.

Reading a nine-point resolution, former Rivers state commisioner for Environment, Prof Roseline, said the women remained committed to the love and pursuit of peace for the growth and development of Rivers.

She said the women had resolved to support Fubara in his efforts to protect Rivers and realise the dreams and aspirations of the people.

She said: “As mothers, we warn those who intend to push their political dreams and aspirations violently to desist from such thoughts henceforth.

Those undermining the office of the governor, we, the Rivers women, unequivocally condemn this menace and advise those unscrupulous politicians to desist from such acts.”

Prof Konya lamented that every form of acrimony in the state endangered the dignity of Rivers people and the glory of the state, advising the people to keep joining efforts of building a credible state.

The women called on everyone living in the state and true lovers of Rivers to lend their voices to condemn threats, lawlessness and subtle invitation to anarchy in the state.

Konya said: “We believe in peace and we salute our amiable, courageous and God-sent Governor Fubara for choosing peace over chaos, which is the ultimate act of strength. We also commend his peaceful disposition and people-oriented style of governance.

“We will continue to sensitise and mobilise our people until genuine peace is restored. Our goal is to appeal to the heart and conscience of Rivers people to give peace a chance, for peace is not a destination, but a way of life.”

Other women leaders like the Bonny Local Government Chairperson, Nancy Nwankwo, Beatrice Awala, Prof. Grace Akaloku, among others, in their solidarity speeches, said Fubara had come to stay for eight years and called for peace in the state.