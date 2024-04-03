PDP Extends Tenure Of State, LG, Ward Chapter Excos In Rivers, Other States
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of the Executives in various State, Local Government, and Ward chapters.
This decision came in response to reports suggesting the appointment of Caretaker Committees throughout the country. The extension has been approved by the NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 (2) (b) of the party’s constitution.
The Executives whose tenures have expired will be allowed to continue their roles until further instructions are given.
The State, Local Government, and Ward Executives have been given the responsibility to continue to oversee the affairs of the Party at their respective levels for an additional period of three months. The extension dates for each region are as follows:
Abia – LGA: Effective from March 22, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 15, 2024
Akwa Ibom – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Bauchi – LGA: Effective from March 22, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024
Bayelsa – State: Effective from March 23, 2024; LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Benue – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Cross River – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Delta – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Ekiti – Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Enugu – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024
Gombe – State: Effective from March 23, 2024; LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024
Imo – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024
Jigawa – Ward: Effective from March 16, 2024
Kaduna – Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024
Niger – Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Ondo – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Plateau – LGA: Effective from March 23, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
Rivers – State: Effective from March 21, 2024; LGA: Effective from March 18, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024
Sokoto – Ward: Effective from March 16, 2024
Taraba – Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024
FCT – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024
The NWC has made it clear that no replacements should be made for any vacancies that have occurred in the respective Executives due to death, defection, or resignation.
The NWC has urged all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the Party to continue working together to ensure the stability, growth, and success of the PDP in their respective States, Local Government Areas, and Wards.