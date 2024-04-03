PDP Extends Tenure Of State, LG, Ward Chapter Excos In Rivers, Other States

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of the Executives in various State, Local Government, and Ward chapters.

This decision came in response to reports suggesting the appointment of Caretaker Committees throughout the country. The extension has been approved by the NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 (2) (b) of the party’s constitution.

The Executives whose tenures have expired will be allowed to continue their roles until further instructions are given.

The State, Local Government, and Ward Executives have been given the responsibility to continue to oversee the affairs of the Party at their respective levels for an additional period of three months. The extension dates for each region are as follows:

Abia – LGA: Effective from March 22, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 15, 2024

Akwa Ibom – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Bauchi – LGA: Effective from March 22, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024

Bayelsa – State: Effective from March 23, 2024; LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Benue – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Cross River – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Delta – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Ekiti – Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Enugu – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024

Gombe – State: Effective from March 23, 2024; LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024

Imo – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024

Jigawa – Ward: Effective from March 16, 2024

Kaduna – Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024

Niger – Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Ondo – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Plateau – LGA: Effective from March 23, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

Rivers – State: Effective from March 21, 2024; LGA: Effective from March 18, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024

Sokoto – Ward: Effective from March 16, 2024

Taraba – Ward: Effective from March 14, 2024

FCT – LGA: Effective from March 21, 2024; Ward: Effective from March 7, 2024

The NWC has made it clear that no replacements should be made for any vacancies that have occurred in the respective Executives due to death, defection, or resignation.

The NWC has urged all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the Party to continue working together to ensure the stability, growth, and success of the PDP in their respective States, Local Government Areas, and Wards.