PDP Holds NEC, BoT Meetings Thursday, April 18

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled the 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our Party for Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The NEC meeting comes after the meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) on the same date, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The BoT meeting will hold at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat at 10:00 am after which the NEC meeting commences at 2:00 pm at the same venue.

Consequently, the meeting of National Caucus of our Party has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The NWC urges all members of NEC, BoT and the National Caucus to please take note of the scheduled dates accordingly.