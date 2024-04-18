Ikwerre Muslim Faithful Aspire For Central Mosque

As Muslims and Christians continue to get along in Rivers State, Muslim faithful in the state have held a prayer programme tagged: Ramadam Prayer Conference For Peace in the State.

Speaking at the event which held at the Diobu Central Mosque, Mile 1, Port Harcourt on Sunday, the President of Ikwerre Muslims in Rivers State, Engr. Suleman Bekweri Worlu said the purpose of the programme was to offer prayer for the peace and stability of the state.

He further added that the programme urged prayers for leaders in position of authority. His words, “We also prayed for God to give Governor Siminalayi Fubara the wisdom and strength to govern the state. We also prayed for Darlington Orji and Chijioke Ihunwo and others”.

The President assured that the Ikwerre Muslims and other muslim faithful would continue to pray to Allah to protect the present political leaders in the state, noting that Ikwerre muslims are uncountable across the country.

On their challenges and problems, Engr. Sulleman Worlu had this to say: “We the Ikwerre Muslims have no problems or challenges but the only problem we have is that we do not have Ikwerre Central Mosque. However, we want to use this opportunity to appeal or plead with Governor Fubara to give Ikwerre Muslims in Rivers State land to enable us build our own contral mosque. If we have Ikwerre central mosque, it will enable our Ikwerre muslim brothers and sisters who come from far and near to have a meeting point where they can offer more prayer for the peace and stability of the nation”.

Others who spoke include the immediate past President of Ikwerre Muslims in Rivers State and Rivers Chairman of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation, Ibrahim Asuru; Muhammed Ningi and Alhaji Hassan Orlu who offered the vote of thanks.