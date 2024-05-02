East-West Road Tanker Explosion: Pregnant Woman, Others Confirmed Dead – Police

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024, the Rivers State Police Command received a distress call regarding a fire incident along East-West Road near Indorama Gate, Eleme, caused by a tanker explosion.

Immediate action was taken by contacting the fire department and mobilizing operatives to the scene.

Upon arrival, a joint operation of the Police and Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire by 10:30 p.m.

However, over seventy cars were engulfed, and several individuals were trapped.

Efforts led to the rescue of many, though the total casualties are yet to be determined.

Regrettably, four individuals, including a pregnant woman, have been confirmed dead, and those injured are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, the Commissioner of Police Olatunji R. Disu, and the operations department visited the scene to motivate the rescue team and extend condolences to the affected. He was accompanied by various sisters agency.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with officers deployed to evacuate burnt vehicles and maintain law and order.

The Rivers State Police Command remains dedicated to supporting those affected and ensuring public safety.

SP Grace Iringe-koko, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command