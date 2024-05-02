Rivers Dep. Gov, Prof. Odu, Decorated As Malaria Champion

Pledges to advocate for policies that would advance the fight against malaria

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has been decorated as the End Maria Champion in Rivers State by the State Ministry of Health.

The event which took place at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, on Monday the 29th April, 2024 was part of the 2024 World Malaria Day Celebration.

In her acceptance Speech Prof. Odu pledged to amplify the voices of those affected by malaria, to advocate for policies that would advance the fight against the disease, and to work tirelessly until malaria is no longer a threat in Rivers State.

The Deputy Governor who said the fight against malaria requires a lot of collaboration noted that Government alone cannot win the fight against the disease.

“We will need more champions and advocates as the fight requires collaborations, innovation and a steadfast commitment from Government, Non-Governmental Organizations, Development Partners, Health Professionals, Researchers and the Community themselves”. The Deputy Governor quipped.

According to her, the State must all work tirelessly to expand access to life saving interventions such as insecticide treated bed nets, elimination of still water, rapid diagnostic tests and effective treatment.

Prof Odu who promised to mobilize resources, galvanize action at all levels of society and ensure that the circle of the burden and occurrence of death is abated, expressed gratitude to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for inaugurating the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, adding that with the coming on stream of the programme children and other vulnerable groups can receive free healthcare treatment.

In her address the State Commissioner for Health Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, said the annual event is a powerful reminder of the ongoing battle against malaria and the need for global action and indeed action from Rivers State.

She said the theme for World Malaria Day this year is “Accelerating the Fight against Malaria for a more Equitable World”, with the slogan let’s change the narrative which according to her emphasizes that everyone has the right to quality, timely and affordable services to prevent, detect and treat malaria, stressing that malaria is a life threatening disease that is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes which has continued to pose significant health challenges globally.

The World Health Organization Representative; in Rivers State, Prof. Oluseyi Babatunde, had earlier mentioned that the fight against malaria requires a multi faceted approach, noting that they needed champions who are essentials in raising awareness and carryout actions for them to push forward.