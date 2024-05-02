Gov Fubara Reaffirms Commitment To Improve Pensioners’ Well-being

The Rivers state governor, Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed his commitment to improving the well-being of workers and Pensioners in the state. The governor stated this during the commissioning of a two-storeyed building state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) built by the ‘Senior Citizens’ through direct labour over the weekend.

The governor who was represented by the state Head of Service, Dr George Nweke used the opportunity to commend the ‘Senior Citizens’ for embarking on what he called such a gigantic project with their migre contributions through “check off dues’

He promised to support the union achieve their set goal, stressing that the state government and the NUP have a symbiotic relationship.

In his address at the occasion earlier, the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Comrade Collins Iheanyi Nwankwo disclosed that the leadership of the union is appreciative of its members cooperation in achieving the feat through ‘raw courage, genuine commitment and self denials in order to escape from rentage-related problem.

He said the conception and erection of the building was borne out of the determination of the present executive to leave worthy legacies for their successors.

He lamented that most states council are built for them by their state governments unlike theirs.

Comrade Nwankwo however, used the opportunity to appeal to the Rivers state government not only to come to their assistance in equiping and furnishing the Secretariat but to quickly consider increasing and releasing funds for their gratuities, initial pensions and other related issues.

The chairman also used the chance to express the gratitude of his union to the state government and their parents body, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state for the cordial relationship existing between them as well as the financial support of the NLC towards the building.

Shortly before cutting the tape to comission the building situated at No 72 Okomoko street, D-Line, Port Harcourt, the National President of the NUP, Comrade Godwin Abumisi commended the Rivers state council of the union for making them proud, adding that the Secretariat is one of the best in the country.

He made it clear that the development is an evidence that the problem bedeviling Nigeria is that of leadership. ” This also shows that the ‘Senior Citizens’ are retired but not tired”; he enthused.

Barr Okechukwu Nisirima of the Rivers state Pension Board, the state NLC chairman, comrade Alex Agwanwo and other regional chairmen of the union in their goodwill messages praised the Rivers state executives for what they described as their resilience, focused leadership style and initiative in achieving results and urged them not to relent in the interest of all.

They also used the opportunity to appeal to the members to continue to cooperate with the union and the state government to achieve more for them.

They also advised the executives to continue to make their experience available for the growth of the union even when their tenure elapses.