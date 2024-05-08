16 Die In Auto Crash In Enugu

Sixteen passengers have been confirmed dead in a lone fatal motor accident on the Ekwegbe road along the Enugu/Opi/Nsukka road in Enugu State.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, State Headquarters, and DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Tuesday, the accident occurred at around 5:20 p.m.

Giving a breakdown, he said the victims include 14 males, and two females, who, according to him, were burnt beyond recognition.

Explaining further, Ndukwe said the accident involving an 18-seater white-coloured Toyota Hummer bus with a Bauchi State commercial registration number of DAS 215 XA and the inscription “Masha Allah”, lost control and plunged into the fence of Maduka University along the road while being driven at high speed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, unfortunately, burst into flames, burning beyond recognition for the 16 passengers who were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

He, however, added that two other passengers were rescued alive, and taken to the hospital for medical attention by police officers, soldiers and public-spirited citizens at the scene of the accident.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle, loaded with edible vegetables, other food items, and the luggage of the passengers, was heading towards Nsukka from the Enugu axis of the road.

However, the actual point of take-off and final destination of the vehicle has not been ascertained. Nonetheless, the items have been recovered by the Igbo-Etiti Police Division,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, in the company of officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, has visited the scene to assess the situation.

He described the accident and the carnage therein as sad, commiserating with the yet-to-be-traced family members, friends, and associates of the deceased.

The CP further called on individuals who could help in identifying the victims or with information to trace the family members of the deceased, to come forward with such information.

Alternatively, call 08098880172 or 08086671202, or send emails to infoenugu police@gmail.com.