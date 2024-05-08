Internet Fraudster Sentenced To 2yrs Imprisonment

The Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 secured the conviction and sentence of an internet fraudster, Kpalap Dorka to two years imprisonment before Justice S.D. Pam of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to a one-count charge bordering on impersonation contrary to Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2) of the same Act.

The lone-count charge reads: “That you, Kpalap Dorka (alias Jane Williams) on or about the 11th day of March 2024 at Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did fraudulently represent yourself as Jane Williams (a white lady) in your Telegram Account with username @Bloomin and phone number +2348117200482 with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section (22)(2)(b) or the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act. 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the same Act.

He pleaded “guilty” when the charge was read to him and in view of his plea, prosecution counsel Endeba Abbiyesuku prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Counsel to the defendant, Samuel Berkinbo, did not oppose the prayers of the prosecution.

He, however, prayed the court to tender justice with mercy adding that his client was a first-time offender with no previous criminal records.

Justice Pam thereafter convicted and sentenced Dorka to two years in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, with an option of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) as fine payable into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federation.

The Judge also ordered that the iPhone 13 Pro max and Lexus ES 350 with registration number PHC145Al and chassis number JTHBJ46GI72139987121 recovered from the convict be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and sold through public auction under the supervision of the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or any person designated by him in line with Section 31 (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act 2004.

He further ordered that the proceeds from the sale of the phone and car should be paid into the EFCC Recovery Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Dorka was arrested on March 11, 2024 following actionable intelligence on his fraudulent activities and extravagant lifestyle. Investigation revealed that he presented himself as one Jane William to lure his victims into believing he is an investor working with a brokerage platform in order to defraud them. He was charged to court and convicted.