Prof. Odu Mourns Demise Of Queen Daukoru

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu has commiserated with the family of King Edmund Daukoru, the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom and the entire people of Nembe, on the demise of his wife, Queen Gladys Inieka Daukoru, who translated into eternal glory on November 14th, 2023.

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, 4th May 2024, Prof. Odu said Queen Gladys Daukoru was known for her grace, kindness, and unwavering support for the Nembe Kingdom.

According to the Deputy Governor, her dedication to charitable causes and her commitment to uplifting those in need will always be remembered, stressing that her demise would be deeply felt by all who knew her.

Prof. Odu prayed the Almighty God to grant the soul of Queen Gladys Daukoru eternal repose and give  her family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

