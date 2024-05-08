Rivers State Police Command Busts Serial Rapist Gangs Targeting , Online Victims

The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to combat crimes against individuals perpetrated through online platforms. Following a reported abduction case involving Agor Ogechi ‘F,’ a 28-year-old resident of Elele in Ikwerre LGA, on July 1, 2023, the police swiftly intervened and have successfully apprehended the prime suspect involved in a series of heinous crimes.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as Louise Brutolu ‘M,’ a 32-year-old resident of Igoni Street, Abuloma, employed the use of phone chat to lure his victims to the Pacific Suite Hotel, Abuloma. Upon booking a room, the suspect drugged the victims, rendering them unconscious, and subsequently stole their valuables. In the case of Agor Ogechi, her iPhone, a sum of twenty-eight thousand Naira, and her ATM card were reported stolen.

Acting on the victim’s complaint, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit promptly initiated an operation that culminated in the arrest of Louise Brutolu. During the arrest, the substance used to drug the victims was successfully retrieved. The suspect has claimed to work for an unidentified master and has pledged cooperation in capturing the gang leader.

After months of persistent investigation, the Rivers State Police Command successfully apprehended the gang leader, whose identity is being withheld for investigative purposes. As a result of this arrest, various items belonging to different victims were recovered, including twenty-one mobile phones, three female bags, and receipt booklets.

It is noteworthy that the gang leader had previously been arrested in 2021 for similar offenses and was charged in court. The recurrence of such heinous crimes underscores the importance of continued vigilance and proactive measures in tackling the menace of online criminal activities.

In a related development, the Rivers State Police Command has also arrested Jenifer Timi ‘M,’ a 28-year-old native of Burutu in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State. The suspect specialized in luring individuals through social media platforms such as Instagram, Tinder, and Badoo. Notably, the suspect targeted not only women but also Bolt and Uber drivers. By exploiting their expensive phones displayed online, the suspect invited victims to hotel rooms where they were offered drinks laced with Tramadol, subsequently subjected to rape, and robbed of their belongings.

Jemifor Timi Collins has been engaging in these criminal activities for over three years and has been arrested and charged to court on two previous occasions. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover further details and bring all responsible individuals to justice.

The Rivers State Police Command, under the leadership of Cp Olatunji Disu, strongly advises everyone, particularly the youths, to exercise caution when making friends online. It is crucial to prioritize personal safety by meeting new individuals in safe and public places. Additionally, individuals should inform their relatives and friends about their movements for added security. The police remain committed to providing protection and raising awareness about emerging crimes and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of all residents.

GRACE IRINGE-KOKO, ANIPR

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND

PORT HARCOURT

7/5/2024