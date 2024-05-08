FCE (T) Omoku Announces Appointment Of Acting Librarian

The Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri has officially appointed Dr. Saghanen-Ntogo Gideon Barizoge as the acting Librarian of the college.

This appointment comes after the successful completion of a 10-year tenure by the previous college librarian, Mrs. Nkechi Mercy Egesimba.

Dr. Saghanen-Ntogo Gideon Barizoge, a Principal Librarian, will assume the role of acting Librarian effective from April 15, 2024, until a permanent College Librarian is appointed.

Dr. Barizoge has been a part of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Omoku since 1993. He holds a Diploma in Library and Information Science from Federal Polytechnic, Oko, a PGDE in Education from UNIPORT, a Master’s degree in Library and Information Science from UNIZIK, and a PhD in Library and Information Science from IMSU.

He is from the Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State and is happily married.

In a letter dated April 15, 2024, the Registrar of the College, Dr. Godpower Obi Ahiakwo, conveyed the appointment letter on behalf of the college management and congratulated Dr. Barizoge on his well-deserved appointment. The Registrar also emphasized that with this appointment, great responsibilities lie ahead for Dr. Barizoge.