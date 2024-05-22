NDDC Lights Up Omerelu Community

Barely three weeks after NDDC commissioned solar powered streetlights in Bane, Late Ken Saro-Wiwa’s community, the interventionist agency has again illuminated Omerelu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area through the same method.

The Rivers State Representative in the Management Board of the Commission, Chief Tony Okocha accompanied by the Delta Representative on the Board, Hon Monday Igbuya, last week commissioned another hybrid solar powered streetlights in Omerelu Community amid wide jubilation.

The project which is said to be in line with the “Operation Light Up Niger Delta” of the 7th Governing Board of the NDDC led by Barr. Chiedu Ebie is aimed at illuminating the Niger Delta Communities, with its attendant benefits like, improvement in commercial activities, especially in the night, reduction in criminal activities, etc.

Addressing a crowd of community people, including the Omerelu Council of Chiefs, Rivers State Representative in the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha said he abandoned everything he was doing to come for the commissioning of the project because of his close relationship with an illustrious son of the community, Amb. Dr. Anosike Joseph Orduwa.

He stressed that the project will provide economic value, reduce criminal activities and add beauty to the community, especially in the night.

He thanked the Board and Management of the NDDC, led by Barr. ChieduEbie for repositioning the Commission, making it an interventionist agency that is now attracting people oriented projects to communities in the Niger Delta.

The Chairman of Omerelu Council of Chiefs, Chief L. O. Didia who spoke on behalf of the Nyewe-Ali, showered encomiums on the NDDC Board, particularly, the Rivers Representative on the Board, Tony Okocha for bringing the project to Omerelu Community. He equally commended their illustrious son, Dr. Anosike Orduwa for attracting the project. Other notable community leaders who expressed appreciation to the NDDC and Tony Okocha, included, the Chairman of all Community Chairmen , Mr. Godfrey Amadi and the Community women leader, Mrs. Chioma Iyehi.