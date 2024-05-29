NDDC Donates 100 Desks To CSS Rumuekini

Worried by the dilapidated state of Community Secondary School (CSS) Rumuekini where students sit on bare floor to study, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has dispatched 100 mahogany sculptured desks with the capacity to contain 5 to 7 persons each to the school to help lessen the sufferings of the students.

The Rivers State Representative in the Management Board of the NDDC, Chief Tony Okocha delivered the desks to the school last week Friday, May 24.

Giving graphic details of what led to NDDC donating the desks to the school in the presence of the School authority and Rumuekini Council of Chiefs, Okocha said he had received information that the students sit on bare floor during studies due to unavailability of chairs, which prompted him to visit the school for on- the –spot assessment and was shocked to see students sitting on bare floor while learning. The situation, he said, left him with tears.

His words: “I visited the school one morning without anyone’s knowledge and discovered that the school was seriously dilapidated. I saw students sitting on the bare floor during studies, which broke my heart.

I saw students sitting in an uncomfortable environment and I was imagining how they could comprehend under such conditions.

I also discovered that if it rains, the students will be in trouble because there are no windows in the school building.”

Not pleased with the situation, Okocha said he swiftly drew the attention of the NDDC Board to the plight of the students, hence the supply of the 100 pieces of 5-seater desk to the school to ameliorate the sufferings of the students.

He disclosed that each of the desks could comfortably contain 5 to 7 persons, or 500 to 700 students.

The Rivers Representative related as he was told that the school was built by a women social club and donated to the Rivers State Government, lamenting that no form of renovation had taken place since it was built which he said was responsible for its dilapidated state.

Okocha expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding members of the 7th Governing Board of NDDC worthy of being appointed into office, while urging Rumuekini people to support his government.

He equally commended the Board and Management of NDDC led by Barr. Chiedu Ebie for making the welfare of Niger Delta people a top priority.

He charged the Community/ School Authority to take good care of the items and prevent them from being vandalized. The CDC Chairman of Rumuekini , Gentle Akani, while thanking the 7th Governing Board of the NDDC and Tony Okocha for coming to the rescue of the community’s school, listed other problems bedeviling the community and urged the Commission to intervene