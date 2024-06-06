G-60 Lawmakers Urge Opposition to Support Gov. Fubara Move Rivers Forward

The G 60- group of federal lawmakers consisting of legislators from different political parties have called on the opposing forces in Rivers State to join hands with the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, in his ongoing transformational, agenda to move the state forward.

Led by Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, the group were in the state to attend the special thanksgiving service held at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Diobu, on Sunday to mark Governor Fubara’s one year in office.

Speaking with newsmen at Government House Port Harcourt, after the thanksgiving service, leader of the group, Hon Ugochinyere scored Governor Fubara high in the delivery of democratic dividends in the state, within the few months of his administration in the face of glaring challenges and opposition.

He said the group is in Port Harcourt to celebrate with Governor Fubara and the people of Rivers State over the transformational leadership recorded in the state and urged the governor to remain focused in the governance of the state, while soliciting the continuous support of Rivers people to enable the governor take the state to a greater height.

“The development of Rivers State is about public trust and interest. There is nothing personal about it, and it is God who gives power, and has put Governor Fubara in the saddle. So, let’s all join hands together to work with him to deliver on those projects.”

“That is why we are here to celebrate and thank God for one year in office, even though to us, in actual sense, it is not one year in office. It is about four months in office before he took charge as Governor of Rivers State,”

“We are particularly delighted with the Trans-Kalabari Road project, which is going to traverse the swampy areas of the State that will benefit over three or four local government areas.

We are also impressed with the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, cutting across six LGAs and is going to ease traffic around Port Harcourt.

We are further elated by the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road project and other projects that he has embarked upon.” He commended the Rivers State House of Assembly, particularly the Speaker Rt. Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo, for his support to Governor Fubara which has propped him up to succeed in the governance of the state.