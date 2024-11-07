Police Dismiss Claims Of Shooting In Rivers Govt House

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed an unsubstantiated report circulating on social media, alleging a violent altercation at the Rivers State Government House involving supposed military forces allegedly loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike and current Governor Sim Fubara.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command in a statement said that there was no such incident, and the narrative is a deliberate fabrication aimed at inciting fear, confusion, and unrest within Rivers State.

SP Koko stated that there have been no reports of armed confrontations or casualties involving Nigerian military personnel within Rivers State.

Furthermore, Governor Fubara has neither ordered a curfew, nor called for any form of take-over of security operations within the state by militant groups.

“The Nigeria Police Force and other security and law enforcement agencies remain in full control, actively maintaining peace and security in Rivers State and across the State.

“This false narrative serves no purpose other than to disturb the peace and tranquillity in the State.

The public is therefore urged to disregard these false rumours and refrain from spreading unfounded and destructive reports, while we call on all and sundry to verify information from credible sources and avoid sharing sensational and baseless claims targeted at causing discord.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of Rivers State hereby reiterates that the Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the State. He equally exhorts residents of Rivers State to go about their lawful activities without fear as police officers and officers of other security agencies are on ground, vigilantly ensuring that peace and security are preserved at all times” SP Koko said.