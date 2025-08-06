Omudioga Kingdom Celebrates Cultural Heritage

The Omudioga Kingdom in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State over the weekend celebrated the traditional wrestling competition among communities that make up the Kingdom. The Traditional Ruler/Nyenwe Ali, His Eminence, Superintendent General Apostle, Eze, Prof. Samuel Ugo Onyeka (JP)in his opening remarks at the event said that wrestling plays an important role within their communities and beyond Ikwerre Ethnic nationality as a whole in fostering understanding, empathy and sense of unity in diversity.

In what the Monarch described as the essence of their cultural diversity, Eze Onyeka in a chat with newsmen said he was “glad to see a garden of colors,” adding that the use of such metaphor of a beautiful garden with diverse flowers was used to illustrate the joy of his people coming together with unity of purpose to celebrate their Cultural Heritage.

Eze Onyeka who is a Cleric, Professor and a Traditional Ruler all rolled in one, promised to build on the legacies of his late father, HRH Eze Amb. (Dr) Godwin C. Onyeka of blessed memory which he noted, was bequeathed to him prior to his transition to eternal glory.

According to him, “I will continue to promote peace and unity as well as to preserve our cultural heritage in my Kingdom especially with regards to protecting the interests of the younger generation in whatever that will teach them their root as well as instil pride and confidence in them including providing them with a sense of self worth, unity and empowerment”; Eze Onyeka said.

In what seemed to be a call to action, the day’s host encouraged his people to actively appreciate and feel proud of their own culture and at the same time embrace, learn and improve from what they know about their culture especially the traditional wrestling aspect among able bodied young men. The hilarious ceremony ended in praise with lavished entertainment there after while highlights of the historic occasion was the appreciation of the winning teams and individual performance. The monarch however promised more joyous moments in the years to come.