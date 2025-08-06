Clergyman Harps On Supernatural Grace As Antidote To Problems

Christians have been advised to involve God in whatever they do in life as it takes Supernatural Grace for one to be successful in every endeavor of life.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Prophetic Mission, East/West Road, Alakahia in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State, Bishop Sabastine Emmanuel stated this on his sermon in course of inaugurating an arm of his Ministry over the weekend known as the Prophetic Global Outreach Ministries (aka Word Zone) situated at Rumualogu Road in Alakahia community.

Delivering the sermon whose theme was “Supernatural grace”, the man of God made it clear that without the grace of God, one labours in vain on his/her own, adding that with the supernatural grace of God one navigates the vicissitudes of life with ease.

According to Bishop Emmanuel, “grace modifies one’s destiny in life, corrects one’s errors and even strengthens the young Born Again christians to overcome situations.

“Though one may labour hard, but the partnership of grace makes it work perfectly. When one carries grace, doors open easily” he stated further.

He also disclosed that one needs to be spiritually impacted to make a difference in the work of God, adding that supernatural endowment from consistent prayers activates one’s destiny to function effectively to the glory of God.

“The hidden destinies or talents one has must be discovered and make functional by spiritual impartation”.

He went ahead to reel out some methods through which one can activates sufficient grace to include but not limited to the habit of giving.

He added that this particular giving habit will ensure the rapid growth of the church to the next level in no distant time.

Highlights of the event were the choir ministration as well as praise and worship songs while the highpoint was the inauguration of the Outreach which saw the children, youths, men and women representatives assisting the visiting men and woman of God pray and anoint all the corners of the church for the descendants of the powers of God for exploits.

There was also special prayer session and anointing of the Presiding pastor Ozioma Nora Sabastine.

Speaking with newsmen, Bishop Emmanuel who confirmed putting up to 32 years in the services of God also confirmed the potentials in the young lady pastor Nora to go places.

He advised her to be focused, honest and strong in her mission, adding that there was nothing stopping her from reporting difficult challenges to her base for assistance.

In her own contribution, the Senior pastor of the Ministry, Ozioma Nora disclosed that she had been facing some challenges in course of the commission, but has no regret working with God as testimonies abound to encourage her.

She disclosed further that her Outreach has benefited Motherless Babies Homes, Widows and Widowers in the society among others for the almost two years of their existence. The Woman of God used the opportunity to encourage her congregation to be steadfast in their faith in God and never look back in their services to Him as according to her, “He who sees in secret and open will definitely reward them accordingly.