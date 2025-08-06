Metro

BA Honours: Dream Come True For Miss Grace Kalu

Photo of Joe Kalu Joe Kalu Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 minute read
Excited Miss Grace C. Kalu with family members

It was celebration galore as friends, relations and well wishers joined to rejoice with the Kalu family for the graduation of Miss Grace Chizuruoke Kalu, popularly known as ‘Grace Joe daughter of the Political Editor of the National Network newspaper, Joe Kalu,  last week.

The young lady was among the 989 students who successfully graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the Unique University of Port Harcourt, last weekend during the school’s 50th anniversary and 35th Convocation ceremony.

The academic success of the lady was significant because of some challenges that  threatened to stop her, from realizing her dream including the strange sickness that struck her father at the time.

COVID ’19 Pandemic and ASUU strikes were also some of the reasons for the emotional and elaborate thanksgiving service and celebrations.

The extended family members, friends and well-wishers including church members from far and near had travelled down to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital to celebrate the success story.  Her  aged maternal grandmother, Madam Nwerenda Waliogba like the biblical Simeon said she is satisfied now that she has witnessed the ‘savior’, singing and dancing with tears of joy.

Photo of Joe Kalu Joe Kalu Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Joe Kalu

Joe Kalu

Related Articles

Suspected Killers of Rivers Lawyer, Barr. Owhor Nabbed 

54 minutes ago

Lady Isodiki Flags Off Breastfeeding Week At Okrika

1 hour ago

Agbada-Eledo Residential Area Inaugurates New Exco

1 hour ago

WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button