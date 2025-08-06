BA Honours: Dream Come True For Miss Grace Kalu

It was celebration galore as friends, relations and well wishers joined to rejoice with the Kalu family for the graduation of Miss Grace Chizuruoke Kalu, popularly known as ‘Grace Joe daughter of the Political Editor of the National Network newspaper, Joe Kalu, last week.

The young lady was among the 989 students who successfully graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the Unique University of Port Harcourt, last weekend during the school’s 50th anniversary and 35th Convocation ceremony.

The academic success of the lady was significant because of some challenges that threatened to stop her, from realizing her dream including the strange sickness that struck her father at the time.

COVID ’19 Pandemic and ASUU strikes were also some of the reasons for the emotional and elaborate thanksgiving service and celebrations.

The extended family members, friends and well-wishers including church members from far and near had travelled down to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital to celebrate the success story. Her aged maternal grandmother, Madam Nwerenda Waliogba like the biblical Simeon said she is satisfied now that she has witnessed the ‘savior’, singing and dancing with tears of joy.