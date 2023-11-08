NYCN Condemns Destruction Of Govt Property

In its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Rivers State, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Rivers State Chapter has condemned in strong terms the arson and thuggery into the residence of the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Chike Amaehule.

The Chairman of NYCN, Comrade Nwisabari Bani Samuel made the condemnation in a press conference in Port Harcourt.

Distancing NYCN from the act he said, that Mr Chijioke Ihunwo who has been parading himself as the chairman of the association was behind the condemnable act adding that such irresponsibility and criminal actions led to his suspension from the council 5 years ago.

Mr Nwisabari who described Mr Chijioke Ihunwo as an impostor who has been parading himself as the elected chairman of NYCN called on Rivers State Police Command to thoroughly investigate the arson action and an attempt to invade the resident of Mr Amaewhule by Chijioke and his gang.

He also stressed the need to make all those involved in the act to face the full wrath of the law adding that NYCN is a law abiding organisation that doesn’t encourage or patronise destruction of government property.

He however called on Rivers youths to remain calm and desist from carrying out any action that will threaten the fragile peace of the state maintaining that the crisis is not an ethnic crisis but a governance crisis that requires all stakeholders to reason together.

NYCN Chairman promised to continually engage the stakeholders to ensure peace is enthroned in Rivers State and advised the youths to avoid being used by anyone to cause problems.