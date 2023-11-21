Lawmakers Pass Vote Of Confidence  On Gov. Fubara

Rivers State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt Hon. Barr. Edison Ehie has passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Governor Siminalayi Fubara, DSSRS.

Rising from a sitting on Tuesday 21st November 2023, the House commended the Governor on his developmental strides and security initiatives to keep Rivers State peaceful, stressing that it takes a man of great vision and peace to steer the ship of development for the benefit of the people of the State

The house resolved to continuously give the governor the required support to accomplish his consolidation and continuity agenda to benefit the State.

The Lawmakers condemned the attack on the Speaker’s residence and the burning of the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly. The House appealed to the governor to commence the rehabilitation works as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the house impressed on the need for the Inspector General of police, and other related security apparatus of the state to investigate these attacks and bring the culprits to book.