Church of God (7th Day) Elects New International President

More than 5000 guests were over the weekend treated to a spiritually enriching experience at the Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt, venue of the International Ministerial Conference of the Church of God (7th Day).

As guests and the delegates streamed into the massive arena, a fabulously attired musical band greeted them with classical melodies, their majestic trumpets creating a sense of magnificence that enveloped every attendee, evoking a feeling of individual significance in the momentous occasion.

Leading an array of gospel artists, Minister Felix Ndukwe thrilled the congregation to a hot praise session that set the tone for the kick start of the historical Conference.

The event witnessed a multitude of foreign delegates representing over 29 countries, each offering felicitations in their native languages. The Conference saw emotional moments, including a South Sudanese delegate’s prayer for Nigeria and the Church, citing his country’s hard-won flag after 60 years.

Musical performances from various nations captivated the audience, with a Pakistani pastor and his son stealing the spotlight with an indigenous song, while the Latin American delegates stirred hearts with a Spanish rendition of “Blessed Assurance.”

The peak of the celebration arrived with the passing of the leadership torch from outgoing President, Pastor Ramon Ruiz to the new President, Pastor Robert Crawford, amid an atmosphere of anticipation and reverence.

Addressing the audience, Pastor Ruiz expressed gratitude for the growth, doctrinal unity, and global spread of the Church of God (7th Day).

The Guatemalan specially lauded the Chairman of the Steering Committee and former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah over what he described as exceptional hospitality.

In his acceptance speech, the new President of the International Federation of Church of God (7th Day), Pastor Robert Crawford, said he felt humbled and honored to be entrusted with every responsibility attached to his office.

His words, “Guided by faith and the collective dedication of our members worldwide, I vow to uphold our values and lead us to further spiritual growth. Together, let us continue spreading the gospel to every corner of the earth.”

The week-long Conference which culminated in a vigil of continuous praise and worship, featured renowned artists Sensational Bamidele, Lady IB, The Boogie Sound Band, African Vocals, Enugu, De Heavenly Singers, Port Harcourt and traditional entertainment dished out by the famous Rivers State Council for Arts and Culture.

The vigil celebrated unity, faith, and the vibrant diversity within the Church of God (7th Day).