Degema Town Mourns Over Passing Of Agbani Erimeri-Hanson

Degema Town in Degema Local Government Area has been thrown into mourning following the death of Ms. Agbani Erimeri-Hanson.

A statement by Barrister Dauplin Erimeri Hanson, said Ms. Erimeri-Hanson passed away on the 9th of November, 2023, at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt after undergoing extensive medical care.

The Port Harcourt based legal practitioner said the deceased was the last surviving daughter of the late Chief Erimeri Hanson, a notable colonial Councilor who represented Ward 7 in Degema Town.

The statement noted that Ms. Erimeri-Hanson was a distinguished professional in the field of catering, having received her education at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State, graduating in the 1992/93 academic session with a major in Hotel and Catering Management.

“Her expertise and dedication in this field were widely respected within the community”, the statement said.

Survived by Barrister Dauplin Erimeri Hanson and numerous other family members, her passing is deeply felt by all who knew her.

The family has announced that her final resting place will be in Degema Town, where her bones will be interred on the 16th of December, 2023.

Dauplin Erimeri-Hanson ESQ, the Chief Designate of Obaa House in Degema Town, has requested that the community garnish their respects accordingly as they bid farewell to the cherished Ms. Agbani Erimeri-Hanson, adding that the loss of such a prominent and esteemed member of the community has left a void that will not easily be filled.