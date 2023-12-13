O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Gifts Food Items, Mattresses To Elderly in Kalabari Kingdom

The Care for Life initiative of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has once again brought joy to older people’s lives across the Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State.

On Friday, November 24, 2023, donating furniture and essential food to seven indigent older adults across five Kalabari communities caused waves of gratitude and happiness.

In Obonoma, Madam Fester Iwo was moved to tears as she received a large mattress and essential provisions with heartfelt gratitude.

Through an interpreter, she said: “Your support has made a world of difference in my life. Your gifts have brought smiles to many faces!”

Krakrama witnessed an emotional surprise from Madam Alalibo Obubo, speaking in Kalabari language expressed her deep appreciation for the unparalleled generosity.

Amid her waist-twisting dance, she said: “This gift of foam and foodstuff has eased my hardships in these challenging times. I deeply appreciate this generosity from O.B. Lulu-Briggs (Foundation). May God bless Dr Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs”.

Madam Mercy Horsfall of Ido Sandfield, a respected figure, expressed profound gratitude, emphasizing how these acts of kindness restored her faith in humanity.

It was a delight to watch as she discarded the old worn-out mattress that, for many years, served as her bed.

With her eyes lit up, she beckoned to neighbours to behold the new foam and foodstuff, as she sang and danced.

In Abonnema, despite struggles, Okachi Bob-Manuel showed unwavering smiles upon receiving the Foundation’s gifts, a testament to resilience and gratitude.

Mr Basoene Walter, also in Abonnema, fervently prayed for the O.B. Lulu Briggs Foundation and its Chairman, Dr Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs, upon receiving a largemattress, expressing warm gratitude.

At Buguma, the headquarters of Asari Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA), Madam Ngozi Harrison and Mr. Jonah Peter Ojongo welcomed the Foundation’s team with open arms, bursting into songs and prayers as each of them received mattresses and foodstuff.

The Foundation’s Elder Care For Life Program serves as a lifeline for older people, offering more than material support. Accommodations, daily sustenance, and monthly medical care provide physical aid and emotional reassurance, erase the shadows of neglect and isolation.

The dogged commitment of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation illuminates the lives of those in their twilight years, proving that compassion can transform and restore hope.