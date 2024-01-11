AFCON: Nwabali Debutes As Super Eagles Lose 2-0 To Guinea In Friendly

Goals from Camara Aguibou and Facinet Conte condemned the Super Eagles to a friendly match defeat against the Syli National of Guinea at the Banis Yas Stadium, Abu Dhabi ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

After beating an unknown local side in Dubai 12-0, the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Guinea.

Stanley Nwabali started in goal ahead of Francis Uzoho and Ojo Olorunleke while Alhassan Yusuf and Raphael Onyedika were also listed in the starting line-up.

Camara Aguibou gave the Syli Stars an early lead in the 14th minute of the encounter which was played behind closed doors.

The Super Eagles were awarded a penalty four minutes later after Umar Sadiq was brought down inside the box, by a Guinean defender.

Moses Simon failed to convert from the spot with the Guinean goalie saving his penalty kick.

Jose Peseiro’s men mounted some pressure in search of an equaliser with Sadiq directing his header off target on the 27th minute of play.

Samuel Chukwueze squandered another great opportunity three minutes before half time.

Guinea doubled their lead on the 65th minute with Facinet Conte slotting the ball past Nwabali, as the game ended 2-0 in favour of the Syli Stars.

The Super Eagles will return to Lagos on Tuesday night where they will be hosted to a sendforth dinner by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The three-time African champions will depart for Abidjan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jose Peseiro has played down the Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to Guinea in a friendly game in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Reflecting on the outcome of the friendly, Peseiro, described it as not that important.

“It is important to win of course, I prefer to win than to lose but the game is not important because we tried to use a new system,” he said in his post-match on NFF TV.

“We tested the new system, 3-4-3 and we did well in the first half though we were down 1-0 but we deserved more. We missed a penalty, missed like three clear chances.

“The second half was more balanced for both teams I had to later change to 4-3-3 after losing the midfield. I changed the team I didn’t use all the players, I tried to manage the players in the two friendlies.

The Eagles are expected back in Nigeria today (Tuesday) before jetting out to Côte d’Ivoire.

Unfortunately, they will be without Victor Boniface due to injury.

Their first game is against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 14 January.