Tragedy As Lawyer Slumps, Dies In PH Court

The legal community in Rivers State is in mourning following the sudden death of a lawyer, Eze Agala, who collapsed at a magistrate court yesterday, Monday, February 5, 2024.

A report by The Nigerian Lawyer said that Agala had been attending court sessions when he unexpectedly slumped over within the court premises. “He was swiftly rushed to the nearby Police Clinic but was sadly confirmed dead on arrival by medics,” the portal said, quoting eyewitnesses.

It noted that “he tragic incident has elicited great sadness amongst lawyers who knew Agala well,” adding: “Many grieving colleagues gathered at the clinic while hoping he would regain consciousness, only to be met with devastating loss.”

The report quoted a senior lawyer as communicating the sad news to peers via a solemn statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I share this awful news about our colleague Eze. I just witnessed his lifeless body at the Police Clinic after his collapse at court. He was a jolly good fellow, always full of life.”

According to The Nigerian Lawyer, “Eze Agala Esq. was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003, embarking on a vibrant career that made him popular within the courts and legal circles. His sudden passing represents a major blow, robbing the profession of a witty, charismatic character known for his joie de vivre spirit and camaraderie.

“As the legal community mourns this tragic loss of one of their own, many have paid tribute to Agala’s warmth and excellence as a lawyer.”