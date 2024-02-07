Int’l Women’s Day: ECOSOC Set To Celebrate Women

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (A World Class Organization With United Nations ECOSOC Special Consultative Status is set to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day in grand style.

Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke, the spokesman for the organization made this known to newsmen in Port Harcourt, saying the upcoming event on March 8,2024 would be first of its kind because it is part of the drive to bring to the front burner issues limiting women in the society.

According to him, any country that invests in women will certainly achieve progress, adding that the essence of the theme for the year;s editions of the event is to make government of the day and leaders of the world place priority on how to deal with gender particularly the women and the girl child.

He identified free education for the girl child and encouraging women into politics as the most important viable tools in women empowerment and urged the lawmakers to enact laws that will eliminate those obnoxious and barbaric customs and traditions that limit the functionality of women in the society.

Amb . Nkweke is of the opinion that women in active political participation would serve as catalyst for rapid development and progress of the society. “if you give a woman a house she will give you a home, if you give a woman a country she will give you a nation. Women are builders and giving them more opportunity to serve would take the world to greater heights, ” he said.

Explaining further, he said his organization is to promote the United Nation sustainable development goals from goal 1 to goal 17 and that this year, they have decided to host the largest united nation international women’s day with total expectancy of 5 to 10 thousand participants where women both home and in diaspora, past and present that have made impact in the society will be honoured with an award of excellent under the chairmanship of Her Royal Eminence, Amb. Dr. Princess Toyin Kolade and other dignitaries across the globe that will be in attendance.

Recall that every March 8 is a day the United Nations set aside to raise awareness of the importance of women and their contributions towards World Peace.