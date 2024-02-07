Rivers CS-SUNN Renews Commitment To Food/Nutrition Secure State

Despite the rise in cost of living , the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) Rivers State Chapter has renewed its commitment to a vision of a food and nutrition-secure state.

The state coordinator of the group, Lady Obiageli Azogu dropped the hint when the association paid an advocacy visit to the state nutrition officer, Mr Buduzhi Gift Oguzor at the Rivers State Primary Health care Board in Port Harcourt.

She chronicled the effects of high cost of living on women and children and pledged the support of CS-SUNN in the fight against malnutrition in the state.

She informed that fight against malnutrition has become enormous as families hardly feed well due the harsh economic situation adding that starvation has become the order of the day.

In his response, the state nutrition officer who warmly welcomed the group thanked them for their efforts in scaling up nutrition in Rivers State.

Affirming that the fight against malnutrition has become more difficult due to hike in the prices of foodstuffs, Mr Oguzor advised them to be resilient particularly in advancing nutrition policies.

He also enjoined the alliance to lend their voices through advocacy to state actors while partnering with all stakeholders so as to achieve progress for nutrition.