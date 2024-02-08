AFCON Finals Ticket: Bro. Obuah Praises Stanley Nwabali, Others For Stellar Performance

Renowned philanthropist, Bro. Felix Obuah, has extended heartwarming congratulations to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their outstanding performance in reaching the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).The team secured a spot in the finals with a 4-2 victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Bro. Obuah expressed his delight and described the team’s progress as heartwarming.

Bro. Obuah who is the Mba-Anabaragu of Orashi region and Founder of Go Round Football Club also recognized the Super Eagles’ contribution in bringing joy to the nation during a period of economic challenges.

He commended the players for their exceptional performance and specifically highlighted the remarkable efforts of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who hails from Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

Nwabali displayed an outstanding performance by saving penalty kicks and stopping numerous goal-bound shots.

“I congratulate Abobo, as we affectionately call him at Go Round FC,” Bro. Obuah, who also hail from ONELGA, stated.

He went on to acknowledge Go Round FC, the club where Nwabali was groomed for four years after being discovered by Coach Ngozi Elechi during a local competition in Okwuzi Community.

Nwabali emerged as the number one goalkeeper for Go Round FC in 2017, the same year the club secured promotion to the Nigerian premier league.

After leaving Go Round FC in 2018, he played for Enyimba FC and had brief stints at Katsina United and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi before joining his current South African club, Chippa United.

Bro. Felix Obuah’s selfless dedication and support have significantly contributed to the success of Go Round FC, Okwuzi community, ONELGA, and Rivers State as a whole. The achievements of Go Round FC through Stanley Nwabali, have brought glory to the nation.

“Mbana! Imela!” Obuah conveyed his gratitude and well wishes to Nwabali in Ogba language, praying for God’s continuous guidance as he serves his fatherland dutifully.