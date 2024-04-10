Rivers Police Sues For Peace On Boiling Political Issues

In response to the escalating political tensions within Rivers State, the State Police Command has issued a statement urging all parties involved to prioritize peace and adhere to the laws of the land.

In the statement signed by the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Ininge-Koko, the Command emphasized the commitment of the police to maintaining law and order while ensuring the safety of citizens.

The Rivers State Police Command acknowledged the existence of numerous political statements and sentiments circulating within the state, stating that as the statutory and constitutional authority responsible for enforcing laws and orders, the Nigeria Police Force, including the Rivers State Police Command, remains dedicated to upholding and enforcing all laws within the state.

The command asserted that it will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state, regardless of the guise or pretext under which such actions may occur, warning that any individual or group found to be in violation of the laws and orders of the state will face decisive action from the Rivers State Police Command.

In light of the current political unrest, the Rivers State Police Command appealed to the public to maintain peace and abide by the laws of the land. To those involved in the ongoing political issues, the command urges them to seek peaceful and lawful means to address their grievances.

The statement emphasized that the Rivers State Police Command remains neutral and apolitical in all matters pertaining to the current political situation. The command is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the safety and well-being of all citizens are protected.