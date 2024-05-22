NDDC Donates Palliatives, Relief Materials To Soku Communities

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has donated palliatives/relief materials worth millions of Naira to Soku communities in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Commission had during the cholera outbreak in the area promised to support the people with food palliatives and other relief materials to cushion the effects of the cholera which devastated some communities.

In the wake of the cholera outbreak, the Commission had sent its medical team to the communities to treat those infected with the disease and prevent further spread.

The palliatives which included, 400 bags of rice, 400 bags of beans, 200 cartons of Indomie noodles, 198 tubers of yam, 20 cartons of paste, 20 cartons of Maggi cubes, 20 cartons of groundnut oil, 159 bags of garri, 20 bags of salt, 13 packs of slippers, mosquito nets, 20 packs of water and others were delivered to the communities through the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha.

Speaking while handing over the items to Soku Council of Chiefs, Okocha said NDDC placed priority on the welfare of the Niger Delta people, hence the donation of the relief materials to cushion the effects of the cholera outbreak in the communities some months back.

He commended the people for their peaceful disposition and support to the medical team the Commission sent to the communities during the cholera outbreak, while admonishing them to share the relief materials equitably stam

Okocha further charged them to support the government of President Tinubu, as a way of reciprocating the President’s good gestures to them through the NDDC, assuring them that the Commission would by next week kick off the construction of the mega solar-powered water facility it promised them.

As usual, Okocha expressed appreciation to the Board/Management of NDDC led by Barr. ChieduEbie for being instrumental to repositioning the Commission to a vibrant interventionist agency that is now alive to its responsibilities.

The Chairman of Soku Council of Chiefs, Chief Opuda Orumo thanked the 7th Governing Board of the NDDC for always coming to the aid of Soku people each time they had problem.

He showered encomiums on Tony Okocha, describing him as the “Moses of Soku Communities,” for saving the lives of the people during the cholera outbreak.

He also commended him for donating the palliatives and for the water project the Commission plans to embark in the area, while reaffirming the support of Soku people to the government of President Tinubu. Other prominent Soku people who spoke in appreciation of NDDC were, Dr. Omubo OmoniAlasia (Spokesman, Soku Council of Chiefs), Chief Osaki Ngeripakaibia (CDC Chairman), Comrade Keodiya Barrington Dokubo and Otiasah Christian Livingstone (Liason Soku- NDDC).