Rivers Crisis: Work Together, Jonathan Urges Wike, Fubara

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called for reconciliation and collaboration between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to ensure the development of Rivers State.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the multi-billion Naira Trans-Kalabari Road project at the Nkpor-Aker Road Roundabout in the Rumuolumeni Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Monday, Jonathan addressed the ongoing political crisis in the state and emphasized the need for unity to prevent further regional and national complications.

Jonathan highlighted the challenges associated with governmental transitions in Nigeria, noting that while presidential transitions are often better managed, state-level transitions tend to be more problematic. He urged outgoing and incoming governors to work together for the benefit of their states, stressing the importance of mutual cooperation for the collective interest of the citizenry.

“In the case of Rivers, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara must work together for the development of the land and the people of Rivers State. The tension will not help us,” Jonathan stated and emphasized the critical role of Rivers State in the Niger Delta and warned that instability in the state could have far-reaching consequences.

Jonathan called for a ceasefire, urging political leaders to embrace the principle of give and take. “Leaders must know that nobody takes 100 percent. You must learn the principle of give and take. Our political actors must work together if you love Rivers people,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to commend Governor Fubara for his vision and commitment to the Trans-Kalabari Road project, which aims to improve transportation, security response, integration, and economic growth in the region.

Governor Fubara, in his address, reassured the public of his administration’s commitment to completing the Trans-Kalabari Road project to stimulate socio-economic activities in rural communities.

He emphasized that the project would be funded from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and federal allocations, with no borrowing involved.

The governor appealed for community support to ensure the project’s timely completion and warned against any form of sabotage.

The project, which spans 12.5 kilometers and includes multiple concrete bridges, is expected to be completed within 32 months. The road will connect Kalabari land to the metropolis, enhancing the region’s infrastructure and economic potential.

The event was marked by prayers from traditional rulers and the ceremonial turning on of the grader’s ignition to signal the commencement of construction work. Overall, Jonathan’s call for unity and Fubara’s commitment to infrastructure development underscore the critical need for cooperation in driving progress and stability in Rivers State.