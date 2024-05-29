Fmr. EFCC Chairman Dies

Ibrahim Lamorde, the former chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has died at the age of 61. He passed away in Egypt, where he had traveled for medical treatment, according to a close associate who spoke to Premium Times on Sunday.

Lamorde, born on December 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa State, joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1984.

Lamorde’s career in the EFCC began in 2003 when he was appointed the pioneer Director of Operations. He first served as Acting Chairman of the EFCC from December 2007 until June 2008. Following the removal of Farida Waziri by President Goodluck Jonathan, Lamorde was appointed Acting Chairman again on November 23, 2011. The Senate confirmed him as the substantive Chairman on February 15, 2012. His tenure ended on November 9, 2015, when President Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu in an acting capacity.