Fubara, Excited  Over Sanusi ‘s Reinstatement

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed excitement over the reinstatement of His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II as the 14th Emir of Kano.

He lauded the reinstatement of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which coincidentally took place at a time when Khalifa Sanusi II was in the State to add impetus to his administration’s initiative to reshape the economic trajectory of the State.

He noted that his reinstatement by the Kano State Government at this time shows that Muhammad Sanusi II’s dethronement on March 9, 2020, was against the wishes and aspirations of the great people of Kano State, and therefore, an unjust act to the millions of people who believed in his reign while on the revered throne.

He commended the Kano State Government for listening to the yearnings of the people, and acting to correct the wrongs of the past, and urged the people to give the Sarki of the ancient city of Kano the maximum support to succeed.

He also urged the spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi order of Nigeria, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, to lead the over 50 million adherents of the Sufi order in Nigeria with love, wisdom and courage while bringing lasting peace, justice, equity and fairness to all in the city of Kano. He wished the 14th Emir of Kano a successful and fruitful reign that will bring progress and prosperity to the people of the State.